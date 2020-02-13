By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon School District is expanding their virtual school to include a fully online school as an option for students.

“It’s a high quality alternative to the traditional school setting,” said district superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw. “More and more students across the country are looking for alternates to the typical brick and mortar school.”

The online school, which will operate under the name Summit Virtual School, will be a branch of the Brandon Virtual School. Currently, students can take online classes in the Brandon Virtual School and complete them during the school day in place of another class, which allows for a call possibly not offered at the high school or for schedule conflicts. The Summit Virtual School will offer individualized, year-round schooling full time.

The motto for the school is, “Any time, any place, any pace.” which allows for students to work at a pace that is right for them.

Students who might need the individualized classes may be home-school students, student-athletes who have intense training regimens or professional positions, students with responsibilities or career experience during the regular school day, or students who have not found success in the traditional classroom.

“We’re pretty excited about what this can do,” said Outlaw.

Students involved in Summit can still walk with the Brandon students at graduation, be involved in sports, attend school dances, as well as other extra-curricular they may want to participate in. It is open for any student, k-12, starting in the 2020-2021 school year. The board of education approved it with a 6-0 vote. Board member Lisa Kavalhuna was absent with notice.

“I struggle to see a negative,” said board member Kevin McClellen. “We’re offering more opportunities to more students.”