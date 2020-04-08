Area business assists businesses, OCEF

A local business has stepped up to assist area restaurants while providing for families in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Randy Wise Ford-Ortonville, 968 S. Ortonville Road will provide several gift cards to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund food pantry for area restaurants that provide drive up and take out during the shut-down.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Joe Greene, manager. “Randy Wise supports the community and these times are especially tough on businesses and families. The gift cards are just one way to give back to a community that has been very supportive of us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by the virus from the front line medical workers to families in quarantine to those infected by COVID-19. We are with you.”

“I would like to thank Randy Wise Ford for their generous for our at risk families,” said Karyn Milligan, Christian Service coordinator.

Anyone who wants to donate a gift card can drop them in the wooden box at the service desk at Bueche’s, or call Karyn with any questions at (248) 627-3965 ext. 103.