Area Crop Walk raises $3,000

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On Oct. 6, 48 people participated in the annual Ortonville CROP Walk.

“The CROP Walk saw an increase of walkers this year, 48,” said Sue Sirgany, a member of the committee for the walk. “We had 38 last year.”

The annual walk, raised over $3,000, but counting is not done. Of the funds raised 25 percent will be donated to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund food pantry, while the other 75 percent will go to the Church World Service.

“If we counted the number of canine walkers we would certainly have been over our goal of 48,” said Sirgany.

“In addition to those who walked, several dozen people help out behind the scenes every year. These include volunteers who register and sign in walkers, the local VFW who start off our walk every year, the CERT team who keep us safe, members of local churches who donate food for hungry walkers and man the kitchen at Ortonville United Methodist Church—which also is our gathering place and watering stations along the way. It is truly a community effort.”