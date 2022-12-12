Area daytime home invasions growing

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.— The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a number of daytime home invasions that have taken place within the township.

“The responsibles are looking for jewelry and what appears to be handguns,” said OCSO Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover. “They walk around the house outside during the daytime. They look in the windows to see if anyone is around. Then they use some type of a glass punch to knock out doorwall glass.”

Glover also said that, upon entry, the suspects look through dresser drawers for jewelry and remove a pillow case to fill with stolen items.

“We believe there are at least two people involved, one that does the break-in while the getaway driver waits down the road,” he said. “My recommendation is to secure your handguns in a locked, secure place such as a gun care and do not leave any high-dollar jewelry items out where it is accessible.”

It is also recommended to have photos of expensive jewelry so it is identifiable, and to have an appraisal done on it.

If anyone has seen a suspicious vehicle in the area during the daytime, contact the sheriff’s office immediately.

“If you see someone who doesn’t look familiar, do not hesitate to call our dispatch line, even over 911,” said Glover. “One of the attempts was right after school, and there were kids home, so make sure kids are aware to call dispatch as well.”

To contact the non-emergency dispatch line, call 248-858-4950. Anyone with information on the suspects can call Lt. Glover at 248-627-4911.

There is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.