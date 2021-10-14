Area voters to decide local school funding

On Nov. 2, voters in area school districts will head to the polls to decide a millage renewal and extension.

Voters in the Goodrich School District will head to the polls to decide on a renewal of the schools operating millage.

If approved, the proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate not exceeding 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and other property exempted by law. The proposal is for five years, from 2023-2027. The current levy which will expire in 2022, will collect about $1,500,000 for the district..

Voters in the Brandon School District will decide on a zero mill increase bond extension. The proposal is for $26.1 million, which will be broken into two series with a term length of 20 years. Taxpayers would not see a millage rate increase above the current debt levy.

There will be an informational meeting on the bond proposal for Brandon on Oct. 26 virtually at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and in person at the central office board of education room, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, at 6 p.m. Links for the virtual meetings can be found at brandonschooldistrict.org.