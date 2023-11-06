Area voters to decide on school funding

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

On Nov. 7, voters in Atlas, Brandon and Groveland townships along with the Villages of Goodrich and Ortonville will have school funding measures on their ballots.

Voters in the Goodrich School District, which includes parts of Atlas and Groveland township, including the Village of Goodrich, will be voting on a sinking fund for the district.

“The sinking fund will be used for construction, repairing buildings, school security improvements, upgrading technology and all other purposes allowable by law,” said District Superintendent Mike Baszler.

The sinking fund proposal is for a 1 mill sinking fund to last 10 years. It would generate approximately $615,000 per year for the district, and would cost about $100 per $100,000 home value per year.

In Atlas Township and the village of Goodrich, voters in all precincts will vote at the 8029 S. Gale Road, Goodrich. The district will be closed for the election.

“It’s often difficult to find a place in the township to host the elections due to scheduling conflicts,” said Atlas Township clerk Katie Vick. “Many of the churches may not have the space or parking to host the election. Our top priority is finding a facility that is going to be consistent into the future.”

Voters in the Brandon School District, which includes part of Brandon Township, part of Groveland Township, and the village of Ortonville, will be voting on a non-homestead renewal millage.

The renewal would be for just under 18 mills, which provides over $2 million annually to the district, and it would be on non-homestead properties only, such as commercial properties or non-primary residences.

“Our homeowners would have no affect,” said superintendent Carly Stone.

The vote is for a renewal only, and would be for 10 years. A non-homestead millage is part of the funding for most districts in the state of Michigan.

Voters in Brandon Township’s precinct four will be voting in their new permanent location at the Living Water Church at Seymour Lake, 3050 S. Sahsabaw Road. Previously, they voted at fire station two, but the location moved to accommodate parking needs, heating and cooling issues, and restrooms for the public.

“The reason for this change is that there is more parking, and it seems like a better fit,” said Brandon Township clerk Roselyn Blair.

Anyone with questions on the election can call their local clerk’s office. Atlas Township, (810) 636-2548; Groveland Township, (248) 634-4152; Brandon Township (248) 627-2851. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 7.