Atlas Township road projects set for summer

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- On Feb. 18 the board of trustees voted 4-0 to approve five road projects for this upcoming summer. Tere Onica, township supervisor was absent with notice.

“This year, due to all the approved roadwork and the (township) building remodel in the planning process it was the consensus of board members to recoup and scale back on big road projects in preparation and planning for a future road paving project for Green Road,” said Onica. “The daily traffic count has exceeded on Green Road the cost to maintain it as a gravel road. The estimate from the Genesee County Road Commission was $1.1 million township cost for about one mile of road.”

In 2020 road work includes limestone resurface of Vassar Road between Baldwin Road to the Oakland County Line. The cost of the project to the township is $28,801.Total cost is $57,603. Limestone resurface for Burpee to Gale roads to Vassar Road at a cost of $49,361. Total project cost is $98,722. Limestone resurface of Rhoades Road at M-15 to Green Road the cost is $7,586. Project total cost is $15,172. Ditching, driveway culverts and hydroseeding for Burpee Road from Gale to Vassar roads at a cost of $51,744. Total cost is $103,488. Middle application of brine on Coolidge, Horton, Green and Vassar roads – Maple to Perry roads at .20 per gallon per mile.