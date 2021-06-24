Atlas Township Road projects

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to resurfacing with three inches of gravel about three miles of roads.

Henderson Road between Hegel and Green roads; Coolidge Road, between Henderson to Washburn roads with limestone and Henderson Road between Coolidge and Hegal roads.

“The Genesee County Road Commission-Atlas Township provided roads that need resurfacing,” said Shirley Kautman-Jones, township supervisor. “Not ditching.”

The total cost to the township will be $79,420 for the projects with Genesee County funding an additional 50 percent.