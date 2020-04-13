Barns: AP Coach of the Year

By David Fleet

Editor

Last week veteran Goodrich basketball coach Gary Barns was named Associated Press Division 2 Coach of the Year.

In the 2019-20 coronavirus shortened season, Barns and his Martian team tallied a 21-1 record including 16-0 in their first year in the Flint Metro League

“I don’t have a life,” said Barns, now with a career record of 442-187. “I don’t bowl, smoke, golf or drink. I’m boring, but I coach basketball. It’s the greatest game. After more than 600 games I still strive to get to the top of that mountain.”

“I’ve been blessed a wonderful family and with two of the best coaches to work with ever— David Pratt and Mitc

hell Rubio,” he said. I could not have done this without my family—supper is always late and they understand coaching is not just for three months.”

“Coaching has its peaks and valley—you can’t get too up or too down—remember you’re dealing with kids,” he said. “We are not a complex basketball team, rather we play the game right and work on fundamentals. We also make sure our players know we care.”

On Thursday night, March 12 the team gathered in the GHS gymnasium just before the district final game versus Powers Catholic High School.

“I had to tell the players, on the cusp of district title, they’re done for the season,” said Barns. “There was some anger and disbelief when it sunk in the season’s over. While it’s difficult for them to understand, I emphasized we’ll get them next year—the most important aspect is health and not extracurricular activities. It was a great life lesson, the world is not coming to an end. We now have some unfinished business next season.”

“In my mind we are champions, this team was special,” he added. “I really feel for our seniors— Colby Wiggins, Caden Veenhuis, Jacoby Brandon and Nolan Robb.”

After more than four decades of coaching Barns admits basketball has never been a job.

A 1968 Ortonville graduate, Barns attended Olivet College and Oakland Community College. After college he worked for the State of Michigan as a park ranger and later for the Department of Corrections. He retired from the state in 2005 after 31 years. Barns later worked in maintenance at White Lake Township.

In 1980 Barns started at Goodrich High School as an assistant to JV Boys Basketball Coach John Joslin.

“When John moved up to varsity I went with him as his assistant,” he said. “When John became ill—I took over as varsity coach in 1991, our first win was over Montrose High School. We’ve had some amazing teams over the years including two undefeated teams.”

Barns also coached the Goodrich JV Girls Basketball team from 1999-2006, taking the team to a remarkable 149-5 record. When the boys and girls basketball season changed to the winter season Barns stayed coaching the boys team.

“I still have the itch to coach,” he said. “I still get nervous, if you’re not you are not ready.

The Martians finished the 1996-97 regular season without a loss, but were defeated by Hamady High School in regional action ending the season 21-1. The team was also perfect through the 1998-99 regular season, however they lost to Brown City in the regional finals. The season ended 24-1.

The 1995-96 season was the first for Goodrich to make regional’s, where they lost to Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port. In 2012 the Martians made it to the state quarter finals but lost to Detroit County Day. In 2014 made the quarter finals but lost to Detroit Douglass.

On Feb. 2, 2018 Barns, reached the 400 win plateau of coaching the Goodrich Martian’s Boys Varsity basketball team with a 44-37 win over Corunna.