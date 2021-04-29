Barron Road closed for excavation, construction

Groveland Twp.-The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) expects to fully close Barron Road just south of Groveland Road beginning May 3 for excavation of poor soils. The work is part of the ongoing Barron Road paving project from Grange Hall Road to north of Groveland Road that started March 22.

The soil excavation is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete.

Residential access along Barron Road will be maintained throughout the project; however, the excavation will require a full closure of the section or road being excavated. The work is being done between the addresses of 700 and 711 Barron Road.

Barron Road from Grange Hall Road to north of Groveland Road was closed to through traffic on April 12 for the paving project. The detour for through traffic remains Groveland Road to Jossman Road to Grange Hall Road and vice versa.

Paving work and the detour for through traffic on Barron Road will continue until early November. The contractor for the project is Iafrate Construction of Warren.

For more information on the project, visit: http://rcocweb.org/530/Barron-Road.