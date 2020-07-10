By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On May 20, the Brandon Township Public Library would have hosted their 17 annual Battle of the Books Competition.

Due to COVID-19, teams could not compete in their regular quiz-bowl format competition.

However, the pandemic did not slow area youth from participating in the battle. This year 12 teams, comprised of students in fourth-sixth grades, competed in three rounds of 12 questions each on the books they began reading last November.

The books they read were Who is J.K. Rowling by Pam Pollack, Front Desk by Kelly Yang, The Journey of Little Charlie by Christopher Paul Curtis, Big Nate From the Top by Lincoln Peirce, Gregory Mone’s adaptation for young readers of The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown, and BOB by Wendy Mass.

Students are still being rewarded with a certificate of participation, a $5 gift card for A&W, and will be highlighted on the Brandon Township Public Library social media. The students are:

Dominic Aubuchon, Madelyn Baldwin, Blake Bowman, Bailey Boyer, Maggie Buhl, Chase Compau, Ellie Cook, Charlotte Ferrett, Logan Halstead, Aquetzalli Hernandez, Lauren Herndon, Madison Heverly, Johnny Hicks, Stevie Hicks, Eden Hotchkiss, Ryan Howerton, Gabe Hubbard, Jacob Hylton, Callie Ingham, Declan Jonnesee, Nathan LaGest, Ava Lawson, Emily Leschuk, Addison Locia, Jovie Love, Addison Lynch, Bryce Martin, Jackson Mayhew, Christopher McCombs, Patience McGraw, Mandie McLauchlin, Addyson Miller, Marin Painter, Stephen Palmiter, Avery Posey, Cara Prusakiewicz, Gavin Prusakiewicz, Josh Querio, Jude Reed, Richie Reneaud, Kathaline Rice, Wally Rice, Eric Rose, Madison Schuett, Noah Sheldon, Izzy Sowles, Alex Thompson, Ella Waters, Grace Whalen.