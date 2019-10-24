BEA, BAA contract OK’d

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- During the regular meeting on Oct. 21, the board of education voted 5-0 to approve the yearly contract for the Brandon Education Association and extend the current contract for the Brandon Administrators Association for one month. Board members Lisa Kavalhuna and Kevin McClellen were absent with notice.

“We’re excited to have a positive agreement with our teacher’s union yet again,” said Dr. Matt Outlaw, district superintendent. “Two percent on schedule, there’s also some increase in our coaches salaries. We’re very excited about it. We value our teachers.”

Last year, the BEA contract also had a 2 percent increase, making this three years that there has been that increase.The BAA contract is still in negotiations, and the extension of the current contract is for one month.

“This contract is another positive step for Brandon teachers,” said BEA President John Martin. “We are happy that the district continues to make investments in the teachers that work so hard to improve the lives of the kids here.”

In addition to the increase for educators, there was also some increase for coaches.

“It is no secret that our profession has been under attack for years at the state and federal level, yet it has been refreshing here in Brandon that Dr. Outlaw and the board continue to work with us in meaningful ways to relieve some of that pressure so that we might better focus our daily energies on the students,” said Martin. “This contract is another step in the process of continued growth and improvement for the district, the teachers, the families, and the students.”