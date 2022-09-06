Blackhawks 49-BC Central 35

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon — On Aug. 25, the Brandon Blackhawks traveled to Elmer Engel Stadium home to Bay City Central and opened the 2022 season with a 49-35 road win.

BHS Soph. QB Lance Briolat connected on 9 of 12 passes for 119 yards and 1 TD. Rushing, BHS Sr, Landin Zull rushed 29 times for 146 yards and 2 TDs, while BHS Jr. Drew Hickmott rushed 14 times for 113 yards and 3 TD. Hickmott caught six passes for 119 yards for a total 414 all purpose yards.

“There was great blocking up front by our guys,” said Brandon Head Coach Brad Zube.

The blocking of BHS Senior Wyatt Morgan, Sr. Joseph Ferdon, Sr. Brennan Johnson, Soph. Nathan McChesney and Sr. Wes Atkinson sparked the offense.

“Thank you to all our fans who made the long trip up to Bay City for our opener,” said Zube.

On defense, BHS Jr. Jake Difalco tallied 9 tackles, Jr. Drew Hickmott 8 tackles, Sr. Jacob Ryeson 8 tackles, Sr. Landin Zull 4 tackles, 1 sack and Sr. Wes Atkinson 5 tackles and 1 interception.

BHS Soph. Danny Protiva forced a fumble on a Bay City punt that was recovered and returned for a TD by Freshman Luke Hanson.

BHS Kicker Sr. Ben Querio was 5 for 6 on point after touchdown.

The 1-0 Blackhawks travel to Historic Atwood Stadium in Flint next week to take on the Flint Jaguars.