Blackhawks, Martians set for M-15 battle

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. —Most of the time they’re good neighbors, friends and reletives.

Most of the time.

However, at 7 p.m., Sept. 30 the often cordial relationship between Goodrich and Brandon becomes rather strained.

The Martians and Blackhawks square off for the 49th time in the cross-county rival for the backyard brawl a tradition that dates back to 1952 and has helped knit these communities together.

“That’s always a big game,” said Blackhawk Coach Brad Zube, in his seventh year in Brandon. “These kids don’t require extra motivation, no need to fire these guys up. Last year Goodrich got us, the year before it was us. The home team seems to have the advantage, no surprise with the community support. Both team want the milk can back.”

It’s a small town rivalry game, homecoming on a Friday night, he said.

“You can’t get any more American then that,” said Zube, now 47-17 as a Blackhawk. “Both teams are competing for a league championship and playoff teams. I have respect for the Martian program and Coach Alward. They are one heck of great team.

While plenty has changed since facemask-less leather helmets ruled —today the Brandon-Goodrich game is a yearly event as the Martians are now part of the 12 Flint Metro League teams which include the Blackhawks. The expanded Flint Metro League will crown a champion later this fall.

There’s a good chance that on Sept. 30, when the Martians travel to the Blackhawk Stadium in Brandon Township for a homecoming game both teams will be 4-1 on the season.

For four out of the past six years the Blackhawks have kept the Milk Can Cup trophy awarded to the winner of the rivalry. The can was donated by Brandon Township’s Cook’s Farm Dairy and is a symbol of both communities’ rich farming tradition. Each year the score and date are etched on the cup, with the winning team keeping the cup until the next season.

Goodrich Head Coach Tom Alward is in his 30th year at the helm.

“We always are looking forward to playing Brandon,” said Award. “If we can play well and take care of the ball I like our chances. Our kids are always ready to play Brandon, it’s not hard to get them excited. It’s just a 10 minute bus ride and a pleasure to take on our neighbors.”

According to the Michigan High School Historical Game-by-Game results, the Brandon-Goodrich rivalry dates back to 1952 and continued until 1992. In 2014 the rivalry was rekindled as the Martians won 33-7. Then in 2015 Zach Clements hit the game winning 37 yard field goal propelling the Blackhawks to a 11-10 victory over the Martians. It was the first win for the Blackhawks since 1986 and narrowed the overall series to 30-12 in favor of Goodrich. Then in 2016 Blackhawk Kevin Bickett raced for four touchdowns as the Blackhawks topped the Martins 35-14 at a packed Roy U Stacey Stadium in Goodrich. The win was the second straight for the Blackhawks over the Martians and was the debut for new coach Brad Zube.

After not playing in 2017 the battle heated back up in 2018 as the Blackhawks victory streak continued over the Martians with a 26-7 win at Blackhawk Stadium. Then in 2019 the Martians won at home 32-26. In 2020, despite a global pandemic, abbreviated pre-season and only a handful of fans in attendance—the Martian-Blackhawk football rivalry got just a smidge feisty as the Blackhawks topped the Martians 41-28. On Sept. 30, 2021 the Martans fought back and defeated Brandon 48-21 at Goodrich.