Blaker named Atlas Township Firefighter of the Year 2020

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-Captain Brad Blaker, a 15 year veteran firefighter was recognized as Atlas Township Firefighter of the Year for 2020.

The award was given by Township Fire Chief Steve Bullen and Assistant Chief Ed Klimek for Blaker’s outstanding work ethic and positive attitude toward both fellow firefighters and citizens in the community.

“I’m thankful for all the township firefighters I work with,” said Blaker. “The township is a close knit community—from the board of trustees to the residents to the firefighters there’s trust and support. It’s an honor to serve.”

A Medaryville, Ind. native, Blaker’s family moved to Doniphan, Mo. where he graduated high school in 1987. He went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in biology from Missouri State University and a medical degree from Des Moines University. Blaker served his residency at POH Regional Medical Center which is now McLaren-Oakland. He moved to the township in 2004 and joined the fire department in 2005. Currently, Blaker is with the American Physician Partners at McLaren Bay Region.

“Captain Blaker not only performs the duties and responsibilities required by the officers’ job description, but he has been called upon numerous times this year to go above and beyond what is required to assist the chief officers and the department in fulfilling our mission,” said Bullen. “We have been working on a much-needed upgrade to our computer systems and network and Blaker has taken that task on. He has gone out of his way to make sure all new personnel are properly signed up for and placed in the classes that they need to be in.”

Klimek added that Blaker also makes sure current firefighters are up to date on their training and medical license.

“When COVID hit, we relied on his medical expertise for purchasing PPE and making sure we are all properly trained on the protocols necessary to keep our firefighters and the public safe,” he said. “The part others do not see is when asked for assistance from the chief officers, Captain Blaker will not only step up to make sure it gets done, but has met on his own time with our IT specialist or members of the Township board to make sure the job is done to not only meet but exceed our expectations.”

Captain Blaker’s efforts, energy, and expertise have increased the department’s overall capabilities not only for this year but for all future Atlas Township Firefighters, Klimek added.

“You never feel alone, there’s always someone there for you,” said Blaker. “They all focus on what’s best for the community. In my years with the fire department several firefighters have moved in and out but, I’ve never come across an individual I would not call my friend.”