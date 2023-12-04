Blue Christmas service at GUMC

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — It’s often portrayed as a happy time of the year.

Family, gifts and a host of gatherings—followed by holiday music that begins in early November.

But for some the holiday’s can be sad— downright blue.

At 7 p.m., Dec. 12, the Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 S. State Road will host a Blue Christmas service.

Pastor Nick Berlanga will lead a worship service for those experiencing grief, hardship, struggle or pain during the Christmas season.

“I led Blue Christmas services in the past but it was after the passing of my own wife that I really gained an appreciation for the healing that these services can bring,” said Pastor Nick. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first year, or many years after the loss, there is still a feeling of grief that can happen when Christmas comes around.”

“It’s also good to remember, grief can come from many different events, not just the loss of a loved one,” he said. “It could be the loss of a job, a relationship, or even being in a new place for the holiday season.”

All are welcome. This service is for the community, you do not need to be a part of the Goodrich United Methodist Church. For more information call 810-636-2444.