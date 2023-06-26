Board limits storage containers to temporary use only

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — Beginning this week, the township building inspector will begin code enforcement on existing unpermitted shipping containers.

In January the township board of trustees adopted a Temporary Storage Container Ordinance with an effective date of Feb. 20, 2023. This ordinance requires residents to obtain a permit for temporary use no longer than 60 consecutive days. After that, shipping containers must be removed in the township.

On Tuesday night, the township board of trustees voted 4-1 to move forward with the enforcement. Trustee Barry June voted no.

“We have kicked this can down the road for a year and a half,” said Shirley Kautman-Jones, township supervisor. “We tried to come up with a consensus as a board of what we thought would work. It’s been discussed at the planning commission twice. No one has the desire to allow (storage containers) to exist in the township as an accessory structure.”

“I don’t want to spend anymore time or energy on this,” she added. “But, I’m only one person on a five person board.”

In addition to only temporary storage container usage no other text or graphics may be visible except name and address of owner, no closer than 10 feet from a public or private street right-of-way or property line. A copy of the ordinance is available at the township.

“In my mind it’s going to cost the township some money to do this,” said Pat Major, trustee. “We’re going to have to go to court with some people. We have to make a decision if it’s worth it to clean up the community and have a community that looks nice and attractive.”

The planning commission voted unanimously to not allow permanent storage containers.

In May, a proposed new zoning ordinance to allow permanent storage containers in certain zoning districts was considered at the planning commission.

The planning commissioners agreed shipping containers do not add quality to the township. Even with high restrictions, they would rather see approved accessory buildings used for storage. Text amendment has a RA three acre minimum, commissioners agreed there is not enough room for containers to be hidden from road or neighbor’s view.

Commissioners have discussed this item a few times in the past and have generally come to a consensus that it is not favored.