Board to discuss school district reopening, COVID

By David Fleet

Editor

For now it’s wait and see.

At 6:30 p.m., Dec. 7 the Goodrich School Board of Trustees will host a special virtual meeting to discuss the next chapter of the ongoing COVID-19 battle and the district’s next step toward reopening.

“We’re going to have a discussion of what we are going to do with K-8,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “But, grades 9-12 don’t have a choice on it until she (Whitmer) lifts the order.”

On Nov. 16 Governor Whitmer announced that, due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the burden this has placed on our hospitals, front line workers, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has moved the state back into a “modified” Phase 3 for at least the next three weeks.

While the order only has to impact Michigan high school students, Goodrich Schools decided to close all buildings and transition into remote learning for all Preschool through 12th grade face-to-face learners effective Nov. 18 until Dec. 9.

“(For 9-12th grade) That’s in her hands right now,” he said. “(For K-8) the board will look at whether we want to open up Dec. 9th, 14th or wait until after Christmas.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 1 Gov. Whitmer responded to questions regarding the three week pause and the anticipated return to classes for the high school.

“It’s too early to say where we’ll be in a few days much less next week,” said Whitmer, during an afternoon press conference. “We’ve not predetermined anything (rather) it’s going to be driven by where we see the (COVID) numbers.”

Whitmer said the order was geared toward keeping people safe and to avoid indoor gatherings with multiple maskless households.

“We know what it takes to be successful,” she added. “I anticipate that early next week, we’ll have a much better idea of what this pause has met and if people have taken it seriously.”

While the government, district and family grapple with the school closures several other struggles are ongoing, including finding substitute teachers during the pandemic.

“It’s a problem,” said Wright. “We had quite a few people down due to quarantine. Right now I’m not sure how many we are going to have in quarantine but I’ll have updated numbers prior to Monday’s meeting.”

Grand Rapids based EDUStaff, is one of several companies nationwide that provides comprehensive substitute services for public school districts along with adjunct and distant learning professors for community colleges. Currently, EDUStaff places over 20,000 educators and support staff on a daily basis.

Brian Dunn, region EDUStaff director for Eastern Michigan said the need for substitute teachers is great.

“It’s tough out here,” said Dunn. “Compounding the problem is that prior to the pandemic the number of individuals going into education has been decreasing for many years. As a result we are now actively seeking substitutes in every area by hosting virtual workshops daily.”

Dunn added that 60 college credit hours are needed to substitute for teaching.

“The good news is that some districts are paying a little more for subs, if the budget allows.”