By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. β€” On Dec. 15 the Brandon Blackhawks Boys Varsity Basketball team defeated the Clio Mustang s 52- 31 at Brandon. The Blackhawks are 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the Flint Metro League.

BHS Drew Hickmott had 14 points and 6 rebounds, Demetri McNeir had 14 points, and Tim Whalen had 7 points and 7 rebounds.

β€œIt was a great team win with quite a few players stepping in to play quality minutes,” said Head Coach Mike Stewart.