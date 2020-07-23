Brandon board names new director of curriculum, instruction

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon schools welcomed a new director of curriculum and instruction at their Monday night board of education meeting. The vote to hire Carly Stone was unanimous.

“We had a great process in place to fill our position of executive director of curriculum and instruction,” said Dr. Matt Outlaw, district superintendent. “We had one candidate that really rose to the top, really exemplary. I think I called her about five minutes after she applied.”

Carly Stone has been working as the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in Waterford for six years.

“I think her experience is one thing, two is the success that she has had and the things she’s been able to do and to bring to Waterford, I think really stood out,” said Outlaw.

Stone will be starting with the district officially on Aug. 6.

“I have been in education for 16 years, and I have been in Waterford my entire career,” said Stone. “A lot of the job functions that this role has in Brandon are very similar to what I currently do. There are some additional responsibilities I’ll be taking on in Brandon as well. I’m really excited for a new opportunity.”