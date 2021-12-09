Brandon CDBG Funds

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- During the regular Monday night meeting, the township board voted 5-0 to allocate their 2022 Community Development Block Grant funds to four different categories.

Supervisor Jayson Rumball and treasurer Scott Broughton abstained from the vote due to involvement with Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, which received CDBG funding.

“Every year we submit for Community Development Block Grants, so right now I’m getting ready to apply for program year 2022,” said clerk Roselyn Blair. “This resolution has my recommendations of where I’d like to see that money spent.”

Of the total $27,726, $4,158 was allocated for youth services. $4,158 was also allocated for services for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking. Three-thousand dollars was allocated for public facilities and improvements, and $16,410 was allocated for parks-recreational facilities

The CDBG funds come from Oakland County for each community to distribute how they think would benefit the community best.