Brandon eyes November bond proposal

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon School District is discussing a “no mill increase over the current debt levy” bond proposal for the Nov. 2 election, and is asking the community for input.

“During this month, we will be assessing our current facility and technology needs,” said district superintendent Dr. Karl Heidrich. “We strongly value your input as it is essential to receive feedback throughout this process. We would like to hear from as many parents, employees and community members as possible.”

The district will be holding multiple informational meetings. On Wednesday May 19 and Tuesday May 25, there will be two virtual meetings at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and one in person at 6:30 p.m. at the I-TEC Center. Links for the four virtual meetings can be found at brandonschooldistrict.org.

“The new bond proposal, under consideration, would have a defined scope,” said Heidrich. “This would improve the district’s facilities regarding educational environment, security, technology, building enhancements, playgrounds, buses, and athletic facility upgrades. However, we understand that we need to prioritize by placing the most critical needs first.”

There is an option for a two-series bond proposal on the November ballot as well.

“In a two-series bond, proceeds would be spent over a longer period of time,” he said. The district could then concentrate on high priority needs first. A two-series bond proposal gives the district flexibility to adjust and improve areas over an eight-year time period. In a one-series bond, proceeds must be spend and projects completed over a three to four-year period.”

Anyone looking to give input on the bond can attend any of the four virtual or two in-person meetings. Social distancing and masks will be required for those attending in-person.