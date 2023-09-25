Brandon Fire Dept. Station two roof replacement

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on Sept. 12, the Brandon Township board of trustees voted 7-0 to approve replacing the roof on Brandon Fire Station Two, near the intersection of Seymour Lake and Sashabaw roads.

“Station two needs a new roof,” said fire chief David Kwapis. “That was the roof that was put on when we did the addition out there in the early 2000s. It’s starting to show it’s age. The shingles are starting to fail.”

Three quotes were received, both for the labor and for the materials.

“The way we’re looking at it is we’re going to do labor as one and materials as a separate because we can get a better deal on the materials,” said Kwapis. “Usually contractors will buy the materials and there is a mark-up for them, so we’re able to get the materials at a reduced rate.”

The board approved the lowest rate for labor, which was around $19,900 through Wilton building, and the lowest quote for materials was around $13,000.

The roof for station two is approximately 8,000 square feet.