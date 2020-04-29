Brandon park plan moves forward

Brandon Twp.– The Land and Water Conservation Fund 2016 grant utilized for the Brandon Township Community Park has a final development date of June 30, 2020.

“This grant consists of two little league baseball fields, 150 car parking lot with benches, bleachers, solar lighting and pathways,” said Parks and Recreation director Fred Waybrant. “We are still taking registration for the baseball/softball program with the hope that the social distancing will be lifted by late May.”

The parks and recreation department will be seeking volunteers to help with the back stops, fencing, dugouts and assembling of the bleachers when the time comes.

“LWCF grant 2017 has a final development date of June 30, 2021, but our goal is to have it completed on the same date of the 2016 grant,” said Waybrant. “The grant consists of three sand volleyball courts, a basketball court, 150 car parking, benches and miscellaneous items. We are near completion for this grant.”

Waybrant says he hopes to have a summer program for outdoor volleyball and basketball. Their third grant, the LWCF grant for 2019, will be for a concession stand, comfort station and parking.

“Our goal is to have this grant completed by fall of 2021,” he said. “All of this will make Brandon Township Community Park a jewel for the community and surrounding communities.”