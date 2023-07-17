Brandon Precinct Four moving

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. —During the Monday night meeting, the Brandon board of trustees voted 7-0 to approve the relocation of the precinct four voting location.

The current location at Brandon Fire Department station 2, 3065 S. Sashabaw Road, did not have adequate parking for voting. Also, during the winter elections, the fire trucks had to sit outside and stay on all day.

“We were looking to move our precinct four, which is at fire station 2, across the street,” said township clerk Roselyn Blair. “The reason for this change is that there is more parking, and it seems like a better fit.”

Though parking was the biggest issue, other issues included heating and cooling, restrooms for the public, and difficulty of running a polling location while the department was still needed for responding to emergency stations.

The new location will be at the former Seymour Lake United Methodist Church, 3050 S. Sashabaw Road, now known as the Living Water Church at Seymour Lake.

All voters in precinct four will be notified by mail.