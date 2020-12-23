Brandon School board selects superintendent search firm

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

During the regular Monday night meeting, the Brandon Board of Education voted 6-1 to approve selection of Michigan Leadership Institute as the superintendent search firm for the district.

The search follows the departure of superintendent Matt Outlaw to the Brighton School District in October after more than six years with Brandon.

“What’s going on is the only decision is that if we would do a superintendent search next year, then this is just picking the firm,” said Diane Salter, board president. “It’s going to be the Brandon 2021 school board that will determine any parts of the process of what’s happening moving forward.”

Some board members were concerned that the timeline for the search was going too fast, since three new board members will begin in January.

“I think we’re moving too fast on this, I think we should slow it down,” said John Chartier, board member who voted against the motion. “We should give Karl a chance to run with it a year at least, so the new board members can get acclimated to the board and they can help choose the firm that they want too.”

Salter made it clear to the board that the only decision was picking the search firm, and the timeline of the superintendent search would be up to the new board.

“We need to secure this firm in order to have them for our process because if we don’t, it’s going to delay the process, it could be weeks if not months,” said Salter.

“There are a lot of school districts that will be looking for superintendents, so this is just to secure a firm and nothing else specific attached to it yet, but that will be determined next year.”