Brandon Schools moving to online schooling

Following the shutdown of schools for the remainder of the school year, Brandon Schools are ready to launch some at-home schooling.

“Students did not sign up for distance learning and our teachers have minimal training in this area,” said district superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw. “This will be new for everyone, so we ask for your patience and understanding.”

The district has a full schedule on brandonschooldistrict.org, which includes school officially recommencing on April 13, scheduled learning time, flexible learning time, small group contact time to discuss progress with teachers, and virtual classrooms.

“The Brandon staff is committed to finding the right balance for students and families as we navigate this unprecedented time in recent history,” said Outlaw. “We want to thank you all for your partnership and we want you to know that we are committed to making these next nine weeks as valuable as possible for all of our students.”

There is a list of frequently asked questions on the website, and anyone who needs a device for online learning can visit this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJD_zXKquLEGVQ8PpXA9Qc_Nlb2deLGuy3F5qbieKC4tyMZw/viewform