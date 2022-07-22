Brandon Schools non-homestead millage on November ballot

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.— During the regular Monday night meeting, the board of education voted unanimously to move forward with millage language for a non-homestead restoration millage for the November 2022 election.

“That millage, what it would do, is it would allow us to restore,” said Janice Ziesel, executive director of business services. “Right now, we’re not levying the full 18 mills that we are able to by state law, there was a rollback a few years ago, so we’re losing about $20,000 or so in general fund revenue because of that. This millage brings roughly $2.8 million a year, so it’s necessary for operations.”

The millage would affect strictly non-homestead commercial properties, and it just a restoration of the current in place.

“This particular levy that we’re looking at will be for 10 years, and it will be up to 19 mills, even though, legally, we can only levy 18,” said Ziesel. “The reason the language says up to 19, it gives us a cushion in case there were to be another Headlee Rollback in the next 10 years. Then we would have that cushion to levy the maximum 18 mills.”

The amount that the district is looking to restore equates to about a tenth of a mil. It will also be on the November election, instead of the district having to pay for a special election.