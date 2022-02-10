Brandon Schools Teachers of the Year

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Earlier this month the Brandon School District recognized two teachers in the district as Teachers of the Year.

Christy Polasek was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Russ McMartin was honored as the Secondary Education Teacher of the Year.

Polasek has taught special education in Brandon for 22 years, her whole teaching career.

“I teach because I believe that children with disabilities have the same potential to be productive citizens as do typical developing children,” she said.

“When we start at a young age, we are giving the gift of time for our students to grow, learn, make mistakes, and try again.”

She also said that she loves when a student comes to her for help, as well as when they don’t.

“It might sound odd, but I love when a student doesn’t want to come to my room or work with me because it tells me that they feel confident in themselves and know that they can handle it independently,” she said. “However, I also love working with a student and being there to see the sparkle in their eyes when they know they’ve accomplished something new. Teaching students to read is a passion of mine and seeing the growth of a reader never gets old.”

“I’m very thankful to have worked with some wonderful families and colleagues. There is a lot of love in our schools and I’m glad to be a part of it,” she said. “It is a wonderful feeling to be recognized. I’m blessed.”

Likewise, McMartin has been in the district for over 20 years. He started in the fall of 1998. He directs both middle and high school band.

“I play trumpet and cornet in bands all over the state, and I will for the rest of my life. I spend my entire day, career, passing on my craft to the next generation,” he said. “The Brandon School District is a great place to work. I have always been supported by the community and the administration. Our family is so impressed by Brandon School my son chose to transfer here for High School and is loving it.”

And while McMartin appreciates being recognized, he also wants everyone to know that the rest of the staff at Brandon Schools is just as deserving.

“Being recognized for what you do every day is a great honor. I was completely shocked to learn I won. We have so many teachers who deserve this award,” he said. “I am very humbled to receive this but we all need to keep in mind that all of the teachers in the Brandon School District are amazing and deserve your support.”