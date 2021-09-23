Brandon students collecting needed period products

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

In a lifetime, women spend on average over $6,000 on period products.

And two Brandon High School juniors wanted to help other women and girls who struggle to afford those monthly necessities.

“Me and my friend always saw people at our school asking other people like, ‘do you have a pad, do you have a tampon,’ and we thought that if this was a problem in our high school, it was probably a problem everywhere,” said Lily Harvey, 16.

According to a survey commissioned by menstrual cup brand Intima and conducted by OnePoll in 2019, the average person will spend $13.25 a month on pads, tampons or similar products. Of the respondents, 60 percent said they had to budget their period products into their monthly expenses, and 79 percent admitted to going without other things to afford them. That isn’t counting pain medication, heating pads, or other items many women need to relieve period symptoms and pain. It also doesn’t take into account households with more than one person that needs these products, which drives cost up.

Harvey and her friend Kaitlyn Tablot, 16, decided to team up with the organization I Support The Girls, and hold a drive for period products, including pads, tampons and menstrual cups.

“It just always really bothered us because we think all people who have periods deserve to have those products, because when you don’t have access to those products, you can really lose a lot of dignity,” said Harvey.

“And hopefully with these products they can get back some of that dignity.”

The cost of feminine hygiene products has been a governmental topic lately with the introduction of House Bill 4270, which would make those products exempt from sales tax. It was referred for second reading in the Michigan House of Representatives on Sept. 14.

I Support The Girls is an organization that collects and distributes essential items, including bras, underwear and menstrual hygiene products, allowing women experiencing homelessness, impoverishment or distress to stand tall with dignity.

The donations for this drive will go to the I Support The Girls affiliate in Grand Rapids.

“We’re looking for pads, tampons and menstrual cups,” said Harvey. “And any donations need to be in a box or individually wrapped.”

There are two drop-off locations in the high school, one in the counseling office and one in Mr. Malicke’s class room. There is also a drop-off for community members at Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road.

Harvey and Talbot will also be at the Ortonville Farmer’s Market collecting donations on Oct. 2. The drive goes through Oct. 3.