Board of Trustees
The following are dates of the regularly scheduled Meeting that will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Brandon Township Municipal Building, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462:
January 4th July 12th
February 1st August 2nd
March 1st Tuesday, September 7th
(Due to Labor Day)
April 5th October 4
May 3rd November 1
June 7th December 6
The above calendar was approved at the regular board meeting held on December 7, 2020.
Motion by: Blair
Seconded by: DePalma
Ayes: 7 Nays: 0
Motion carried
This notice posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as Amended (Open Meetings Act) MCLA 41.72(S) (3) and the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Posted Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462
Publish in The Citizen 12-19-20
