BRANDON TOWNSHIP

REQUESTS FOR PROPOSAL

PROJECT: Snow Plowing/salting of the Charter Township of Brandon offices.

395 Mill St., Ortonville, MI 48462

AGENCY: Charter Township of Brandon

395 Mill Street, PO Box 929

Ortonville, MI 48462-0929

Office Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Web Site: www.brandontownship.us

CONTACT: Jayson W. Rumball, Supervisor

jrumball@brandontownship.us

Ph: 248-627-4918

Fax: 248-627-6560

DEADLINE: Date: December 30, 2020

PROCEDURES: Time: Ten O’clock a.m.

Process: Sealed Bid to Clerk’s office.

Opening of bids: December 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS:

Areas to be plowed include:

a) Entrance and exit asphalt areas

b) All Parking spots

Areas to be salted:

a) All of the parking lot with rock salt

b) Sidewalks around building with Peladow (calcium chloride)

Please price per plow. The snow must be two inches deep or more before plowing. Also give price per application of salt/calcium chloride. Can lump together and/or separate into (a. price for parking lot rock salt, b. price for sidewalks Peladow.) Never plow during a storm; wait until the snow has stopped.

TERM: January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021

A January through March and November through December cost breakdown for snowplowing/salt application and a copy of current workers compensation and liability insurance certificates (must be at least a one million dollar policy) must be included in the bid proposal. The Bid proposal shall be placed in a sealed envelope, including all enclosures and with a company name and address visible on the envelope. The envelope must be labeled: “BID PROPOSAL FOR TOWNSHIP OFFICES PLOWING /SALTING” as stated above in the Deadline Procedures.

SELECTION CRITERIA:

The Charter Township of Brandon reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals. Selection will be based on the submitted cost estimation and evaluation of services listed. Contractor selection is not based solely on bid amount. The bidder shall also submit a minimum of at least two references. Finalists may be interviewed to clarify qualifications, the submitted proposal and to insure mutual understanding.

All inquiries regarding this Request for Proposal shall be made to the Brandon Township Supervisor-248-627-4918. jrumball@brandontownship.us

The Charter Township of Brandon is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability. Businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI. 48462

Publish in The Citizen 12-19-20