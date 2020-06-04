Brandon Township Library set to reopen

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Township Public Library is beginning stage one of reopening.

“Stage one is getting employees in the building, getting them PPE (Personal Protection Equipment), and checking in the over 6,000 items that are out right now,” said library director Rebecca Higgerson.

Libraries statewide began closing in mid March to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On June 1 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced libraries and museums may reopen on June 8 as they continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines and safety measures.

The Library will open their outside drop box starting Monday, June 8 at 9 a.m. and will begin the process of checking in all of the items that are currently checked out. Once the majority of the items are checked in, the library plans to begin curbside service, Higgerson added.

“A few months ago, the library board voted to go fee-free,” she said. “So it doesn’t matter how long you’ve had it, if you’ve had it since before quarantine, as long as you return it, you won’t be fined.”

She also said that the staff is excited to see patrons again, and hopes that they can start serving the community again soon. While there isn’t a set timeline yet, they hope to begin curbside pickup sooner rather than later, so the sooner they get most of the materials in, the sooner they can move onto the next stage.