Brandon Township Park gazebo grant awarded

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The Brandon Township Parks and Recreation department received a grant from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan for the construction of the gazebo at the Township Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road.

“I call it the frosting on the cake for the Living Tree Library area,” said parks and recreation director Fred Waybrant. “We’ll be able to do weddings, family reunions, get-togethers in general.”

The 32-by-32 feet structure is partially funded by the Ortonville Lion’s Club and the Ortonville Rotary Club.

The Lion’s Club has committed $20,000, the Rotary Club got an international grant to purchase benches for $6,200, and the grant received by the township parks and recreation is for $29,300. The total project is expected to cost $55,000. The grant for the township has no matching funds, so it will be of no cost to the township.

“It’s the first time the Rotary and the Lion’s Club have worked together on a project,” said Waybrant. “The materials will arrive the last week fo July, so construction will start after that.”