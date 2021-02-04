Brandon Township police calls drop, domestic cases soar

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- At the board meeting on Monday night, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover gave his 2020 year-end report.

“We are substantially down because of the COVID,” said Glover. “We responded to 6,751 calls this year, down 861 calls. Traffic citations, we wrote 1,300 tickets this year which is also down substantially.”

Glover said that traffic stop protocol changes due to COVID is in-part the reason for the lower number of traffic citations, down from 2,019 calls the prior year. In 2019, the substation had 7,612 dispatch calls. The number of arrests for operating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol stayed the same with 11 arrests.

“Our domestic calls this year have been absolutely off the charts,” said Glover. “And it really was heavy when the COVID first started.”

The township clearance rate also rose this year, which keeps Brandon at the highest rate in the county.

“This year we had 145 separate cases that the feds monitor, the FBI monitors these, and out of those 145, 94 of those resulted in arrest, which is quite high,” he said. “Seven were exceptionally cleared, which normally means there ended up being no prosecution sought on that case. We have one of the highest clearance rates in Oakland County this year, at 69.66 percent on all of our reported offenses that the feds monitor.”

Glover said part of the reason for the high percentage was that the calls were down, so they didn’t have as many of those offenses as prior years.

“I’ve been really fortunate to have guys that live in this township who are very close,” said Glover. “And they seem to take these cases a little bit more at heart being that it’s in their own backyard.”