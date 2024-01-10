Brandon Township Public Notice

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

January 8, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Members present: Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball

Members absent with notice: Blair

Approved:

Agenda, as presented

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Assistant Chief/Building Official Position

FF/EMT to ENG/MEDIC

Meeting Adjourned at p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s

office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk