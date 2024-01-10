Brandon Township Public Notice

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
January 8, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Members present: Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball
Members absent with notice: Blair
Approved:
Agenda, as presented
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Assistant Chief/Building Official Position
FF/EMT to ENG/MEDIC
Meeting Adjourned at p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s
office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk