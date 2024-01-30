Brandon Township: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE
BRANDON TOWNSHIP
Notice of Public Accuracy Test for the Presidential Primary Election
February 27, 2024
To the qualified electors of Brandon Township:
Notice IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday,
February 27th, 2024, has been scheduled for February 8th, 2024 at 10 a.m. and the alternate day, will be
February 9th, 2024 at 10 a.m., if necessary, and that will be held in the Brandon Township Municipal Meeting
Room, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. 48462.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer and programming being used to
tabulate results of the election meet the requirements of Michigan election law.
Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to
contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
Roselyn Blair, Clerk
BRANDON TOWNSHIP
395 Mill St., PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI. 48462-0929
248.627.2851
Published in The Citizen Newspaper 2.3.2024