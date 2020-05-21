Brandon Township Public Notice

Charter Township of Brandon

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

Regular Meeting May 4, 2020

Meeting was called to order at 7:07pm.

Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman

Also, in attendance: Fire Chief Kwapis, Scott Broughton, and three others.

Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, Reports, Correspondence, Citizen Comments

Approved: Agenda, Consent Agenda, and New Business Items:

New Business:

A. Building – Ordinance 46-448 Ground signs, approved 7/0

B. Treasurer – Probationary extension, approved 7/0

C. Supervisor – OPEB Actuarial Report, approved 7/0

D. Supervisor/Recreation Director – 2020 LWCF Grant Projects, approved 4/3

E. Senior Center – Budget amendment, approved 7/0

Meeting adjourned: 8:18pm.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk

