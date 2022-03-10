Brandon,RCOC take aim at gravel roads

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- During the regular Monday night meeting, the township board unanimously approved to spend $28,246 for graveling some township roads and to use budgeted road repair funds to pay for the gravel.

In 2021, the gravel road projects did not get completed by Oakland County.

“They did not get to our projects last year, so we still have that money left over,” said supervisor Jayson Rumball. “We actually ended up having enough to do about 1/5 of the township, and they said we’re first on the list this year.”

The gravel road projects that are still to be completed from last year include Hummer Lake Road from Hurd to Baldwin, Granger from Wooley to Baldwin, and Hurd from Granger to Hummer Lake Road.

The 2022 gravel road projects include Hurd from Hummer to Davison Lake Road, Connell from Oakwood to Davison Lake Road, Perry Lake Road from Seymour Lake Road to Granger, Granger from Crabapple to Meadow Lake Road, Leece from Hummer Lake Road to Oakwood, and Hummer Lake Road from the Ortonville Village line to Hadley Road.

These projects are expected to be completed this summer by the Road Commission for Oakland County