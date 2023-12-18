Brian Smith

SMITH, BRIAN RAY of Goodrich, Michigan, died on December 14, 2023. He was 60.

Brian was born April 22,1963 in Lapeer, Michigan to Edith Margaret (Rogers) and the late Howard Ronald Smith. He married the former Tena Morrow on May 10, 1982 in Burwell, Nebraska. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Tena Smith; one loving daughter, Nicole (Michael) Holmes; he was Papa to Marcus Holmes who he loved spending time with; his mother, Edith Bajema; six siblings, Susan (Mark) Frank, Maxine (Jose) Munoz, Greg (Debbie) Smith, Jeff (Kelly) Smith, Mark (Carrie) Smith and Candace Kuzmich; he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Goyette and his brother, Howard Smith. Brian was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and loved to travel. He and his wife enjoyed doing charity events together to raise money for the less fortunate. They are so appreciative and would like to extend gratitude to everyone who attended his benefit and donated to his Go Fund Me. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, Maryland 20852. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com