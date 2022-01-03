Brigitte Lehmann

LEHMANN, BRIGITTE INGEBURG of Ortonville, Michigan formerly of Troy. Died on December 29, 2021. She was 90.

Brigitte was born November 4, 1931 in Duisburg, Germany to the late Rudolph and Frieda (nee: Bernecker) Konschak. She married Heinz Lehmann on September 29, 1956 in Windsor, Canada. He preceded her in death. She is survived by one daughter, Gabriele (Brian) Spencer; one granddaughter, Christa Spencer. She immigrated to Windsor, Canada via Montreal in 1956 to follow the love of her life, Heinz Lehmann. She moved to Michigan and had her only daughter, Gabriele in 1962. She loved her work as an auto biller at Jack Cauley Chevrolet for almost 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends in the German community. She spent most of her adult life in Troy, Michigan and attended Faith Lutheran Church. She moved to Ortonville in 2010 to be closer to her family and her beloved granddaughter Christa. She enjoyed going for walks, sitting out by the lake and loved just relaxing with her cat, Meadow. Later in life she always looked forward to spending time with all her wonderful caregivers. She loved God and had a blessed life. She will be missed by all that were touched by her presence. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Jayson Combs, officiating. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cane and Able Stroke Recovery Group; Payable to: Beaumont Health Foundation (note: Cane and Able Fund) 1786 S. Hill Blvd., Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48304-1138. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com