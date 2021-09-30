Brooms ready? Witches Night Out returns

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Witches Night Out is back on, after taking the year off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Time to dust off those brooms, Witches Night Out is back. A ladies Night out style event of frolic and fun throughout downtown Ortonville.

From 3-8 p.m., Oct. 9, the fall event in downtown Ortonville was organized by Toni Mariucci and the Ortonville DDA. To stay up to date on events, check out the Witches Night Out Facebook event.

“I hope for a safe and successful event. Also, for a strong comeback after having to cancel last year,” said Mariucci, event coordinator. “Let’s bring some light heartedness to the community. Remember please don’t drink and fly.”

Some of the scheduled events include Drag Queen Bingo at Old Town Hall 8:30-10 p.m., vendors, food trucks, a Witch Hat contest, a Witch Cackle contest, and much more.

Mill and South streets will be closed at 1 p.m. for the event.

“Again this year we are encouraging all downtown businesses and organizations to take part in Witches Night Out 2021,” said the DDA.

Downtown businesses can decorate their storefronts, host special activities, host a contest or DIY class, offer sales during event hours, provide raffle items for gift baskets or volunteer.

Anyone looking to volunteer can contact Toni Mariucci, (248) 240-8619.

“An event like WNO I believe helps to showcase and bring awareness to our quaint, small town,” said Mariucci. “Enjoy our historical landmarks, shops and people. I think the event helps people to unwind, forget about everyday responsibilities for a little while, enjoy great friends and most of all laugh and play. We all still have a little bit of kid left in us.”

There will be street performances, music, and plenty of other entertainment, activities and vendors downtown in addition to the downtown businesses that will be open as well.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers, businesses, sponsors, DDA and the DPW that make this event and others like it possible,” she said. “Special thanks to Vinny for all the help and for putting up with me through all the chaos.”