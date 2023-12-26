C-A 58-Goodrich 57

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Dec. 18 the Goodrich Martian Boys Basketball team fell to the Carman-Ainsworth Cavaliers 58-57 at home. The Martians are 4-2.

GHS Junior #3 Jenson LePla led the scoring with 16 points, GHS Junior #1 Parker LePla 14 points and GHS Junior #5 Landon Willams had 9 points. The Martians who finished the 2022-23 season with a 22-5 record following a quarterfinal loss to Ferndale 71-66, will play 16 of their 23 games on the road this season.

“We had the shot we wanted against Carman but it just did not go in,” said Head Coach Gary Barns.

“We are working on making a stronger bench,” he said. “Watch for 6-7 Junior Parker LePla he’s outstanding and will play college ball. Add to that his brother freshman Jenson at 6-4 and we’re going to be tough. We are a work in progress, by the end of January we should be coming into where we want to be.”

“Nine of our 12 players were on the football team and finished another great season,” he said. “Winning is contagious, they pick up where they left off. While the road schedule is tough, we’re getting ready for the Flint Metro League and the MHSAA State Tournament.”