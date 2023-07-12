Caden Holloway

Friends and Family of recent Brandon High School graduate Caden James Holloway are deeply saddened to announce his untimely passing on Sunday July 9th 2023, one month shy of his 19th birthday. Caden’s smile, personality, and love of life were thoroughly infectious. For the multitudes calling him friend and family, he was a positive and energizing presence, always there at just the right moment to jolt spirts when they were down. Born to Amal and Ray Holloway in Royal Oak, Michigan. Caden is survived by his mother and father, Amal Holloway and Raymond Holloway, partner Jennifer Samaniego; his younger brother, Nolan Holloway, who Caden adored; Caden’s partner Olivia and a large and deeply devoted extended family. Grandparents, Ghassan and Lody Badreshany and Ronald and Rhonda Holloway; aunts, Lena Gilbert, partner Demond Gilbert and Rebecca Holloway, partner, Sean DeFlorio; Uncles, Kamal Holloway, Partner Anni Betts and Rory Holloway, partner Liz Holloway; cousins, Demond Jr. and Kiera Gilbert, Cejay and Shelby Yoder, Hayden, Leah and Isabella Holloway.

Caden’s kindness, warmth and humour were a magnet for deeply meaningful relationships, and his young life is mourned by an enormous community of friends, co-workers, and teammates.

Caden’s grandmothers would primarily describe him as a boy with a ‘golden heart’ – unquestionably true. Inquisitive and gentle, you might turn to see Caden kindly and patiently guiding a young child through his Pokémon card collection or tending to his enormous and carefully curated collections of colourful socks. Caden loved learning about the world around him and had a passion for creating with his hands. Caden was following in his father’s footsteps and joined the skilled trades as an apprentice training to become a carpenter. He knew he would be happiest outside, designing and doing something different every day. Yet, with a name meaning ‘spirit of battle’, it was perhaps inevitable that he would develop a passion for sports, where our golden-hearted boy grew into a fierce and formidable competitor and leader respected and beloved by his teammates. His hard work and determination acted as inspiration to Nolan, a great athlete in his own right, who continues his legacy at Brandon. Caden started playing soccer at age 7 and excelled at the sport ultimately playing for Brandon High as a varsity center defender all 4 years. He also played Varsity lacrosse at Brandon where as a long-stick middle (LSM) he was honoured as the 2021-2022 Flint Metro League First-Team LSM. In Summer 2021, Caden developed a mysterious illness which left him temporarily unable to walk, threatening his senior year of soccer. Sheer determination and a gruelling schedule of physical therapy, led to a full recovery and he played his senior year winning numerous community accolades highlighting his hard work and courage.

Caden’s love of life doesn’t come to an end with his untimely passing. Supporting the local sports community that fostered his passion and enriched his life, the Caden Holloway Memorial Fund has been created to nurture, instil, and support a love of sports and comradery for generations to come in our community, please do consider giving now (https://www.gofundme.com/f/caden-holloway-memorial-fund).

Mass of the Resurrection will be at 11:00 Friday, July 14, 2023 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. John Chen, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI 49462 and after 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com