Carl Brooks

BROOKS, CARL WILLIAM, of Ortonville, formerly of Livonia, Michigan, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was 92.

Carl was born on September 25, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late William and Lula (Bost) Brooks. He married Rosemarie Mischi and she preceded him in death on April 26, 2020. Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. In his free time, Carl enjoyed fishing. Carl is survived by one son, Craig Brooks; one daughter, Lisa (Todd) Baumann; five grandchildren, Andrew (Katie), Stephanie (Robert), Nick (Brittany), Brendan and Cole; four great granddaughters; one brother, Vern (Ethel Baker) Brooks. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemarie and daughter-in-law, Kristi Brooks. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in Carl’s memory. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com