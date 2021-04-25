Catherine Seffens

SEFFENS, CATHERINE RENEE of Ortonville, Michigan, died on April 25, 2021.  She was 65.

Catherine was born November 9, 1955 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Edwin L. and Janet C (nee: Burt) Manley. She married Michael Seffens on August 13, 1976 in Clarkston, Michigan.  She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; three daughters, Carly (Fiancé Jon Harkness) Seffens, Lauren (Mychal) Thom and Brooke (Nitin) Nayak; nine grandchildren, Mitchell, Ashley, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Malachi, Anya, Anagha, Samir and Rian; two sisters, Beth (Dave) Powe and Susan (Ryan) Burns; brother-in-law Steve Curd; she was preceded in death by her sister, Pat Curd.  Catherine loved being a wife, mother and a good friend.  She was an avid Sewist, quilter, knitter and cook.  She was also known for her artistic beauty.  She had a keen eye for color and could draw or paint anything.  A private funeral service will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Jonathan Heierman, officiating.  Family will receive friends in a public visitation on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. We will rotate 25 people thru at a time. MASKS MUST BE WORN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Life.  Envelopes are available at the funeral home.   To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com 

