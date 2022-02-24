Cathy Miller

MILLER, CATHY SUE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on February 16, 2022. She was 70.

Cathy was born September 3, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John Paul and Mescal (nee: Manning) Main. She married Howard Herbert Miller on May 1, 1993 in Troy, Michigan. She is survived by her husband Howard; four children, Erik P. Correll, Cynthia D. Thakur, Brian Correll and Alex Miller; also survived by five grandchildren. Cathy received her Bachelor of Science degree from Wayne State University and enjoyed a 40-year career in the lab at St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia. She was a member of Hogs in Ministry (HIM). She loved to bake. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Friday, February 25, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor John Rigg, officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 until the time of the service. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com