Cecilia Matheson

MATHESON, Cecilia Mary Lee of Ortonville, MI, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2021 at the age of 66.

Beloved wife of Steve for 38 years. Loving mother of Laurie (Brent) Campau, Andy (Beverly) Matheson, T.J. (Becca) Matheson, Elisabeth Matheson and Ben Matheson. Proud grandma of Noelle, Annellise, Audrey, Lincoln, Aksel, Naomi, Crew and Ava. Dearest sister of Jack Butler, Mary Butler, Beth (Jim) Moss, Kathy (Dan) Adkins, Dan Butler and Eileen Butler and recently preceded in death by her younger brother Mike Butler. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Fenton, located at 860 N. Leroy St. Fenton, MI. Visitation will take place Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 from 2-8 pm at church. The Funeral Service will take place the following day, Monday, January 3rd at 10 am, with visitation Monday beginning at 9 am. Entombment at Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for the future care of Steve. Please consider sharing your memories and condolences with the family on Cecilia’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.