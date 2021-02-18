By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-For more than four decades, Chamberlain’s Auction Gallery has been family owned and operated. Last month they moved to 1652 S. Ortonville Road.

“I don’t think there’s anything in Ortonville like us,” said Ron Chamberlain, owner. “We have a lot of people that come to us. Hopefully that increases revenue, people come in for our auctions, then will go to restaurants around here.”

Chamberlain’s hosts a live auction every four-six weeks, but they are also open to the public six days a week for anyone looking to purchase paintings, bronze sculptures, antiques, jewelry and more. They also buy and sell silver, gold and coins.

“We’ve had a lot of people stop by that love it,” said Chamberlain. “I’ve lived in this area a long time, but I was tired of renting. This happened to come up, and it’s only four miles away from my other gallery. I think it’s just going to be a nice fit, everybody seems very nice that comes in.”

While they do individual consignments, they also do full estate sales. They have original artwork by artists like Peter Max, Salvador Dali and many more popular artists, and Chamberlain describes it as eclectic.

“We don’t do normal household goods,” he said.

Auctions are live, and to find out when they are, go online to chamberlainsgallery.com and sign up for their emails, or call the store at 248-241-6588.

“It’s a family business,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for 40 years, and it’s been nothing but family and friends. We’re glad to be here.”

Chamberlain’s Auction Gallery is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday