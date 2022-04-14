‘Charges will be sought,’ following harssing school phone threats

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On April 8, three area schools including Brandon received threats of violence via phone calls. All three incidents were investigated and found not to be credible.

“We will put every necessary resource to investigating threats against any school, business or house of worship,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “We have a pending request before the Oakland County Board of Commissioners for additional personnel to investigate threats and coordinate a response across the county.”

The caller in the Brandon threat claimed there was a man in a black truck in the parking lot with an AR-15 gun and he was going to shoot up the school. Detectives called the number back and the person who answered claimed to be Nathan Crumbly and refused to give his location. The same number used to call Brandon was used to call Lake Orion and Oxford schools to place threats.

The call came into the central office for Brandon, and all of the district buildings were placed on a lockdown around 1:15 p.m. The person who took the call said the man sounded frantic on the phone, and that the phone number was from Hudson, FL. She questioned the person, asking if he had the correct school, but he provided no additional information before hanging up.

The phone number was found to not have come from a cell phone provider, but from an app. All information was forwarded to the Oakland County Computer Crimes division to determine a possible suspect. No suspect was located in the area, and all schools were released from lockdown. Parents were also advised of the incident.

“Any threats are taken very seriously, whether they intended to complete the act or not,” said Bouchard. “Every applicable charge will be sought to bring these perpetrators to justice. This is not a joke.”